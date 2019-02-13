For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

‘Big Slick’ co-host Paul Rudd talked Chiefs during visit to NFL Network

By Pete Grathoff

February 13, 2019 03:02 PM

Does Paul Rudd really never age?

Look at Paul Rudd back in high school at Shawnee Mission West. Then look at him in his movies from "Clueless" in the 1990s to "Ant-Man and the Wasp" today. Do you see much of a difference?
Actor Paul Rudd spoke for all Chiefs fans when he announced the MVP award winner at the NFL Honors ceremony earlier this month in Atlanta.

Rudd talked about the trials and tribulations of being a fan and was excited when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the league’s top player. The next day, Rudd met with a couple of star-struck members of the “Good Morning Football” crew at the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Rudd visited that NFL Network show and talked all things Chiefs.

Rudd, who graduated from Shawnee Mission West and is a co-host of the annual “Big Slick” fundraiser, got a warm welcome:

Nate Burleson asked if Chiefs fans were excited about Mahomes, and Rudd said: “It does feel different certainly for Chiefs fans in Kansas City ... It’s the most exciting time, I think right now, to be a Chiefs fan in a long time.”

Rudd explained why former linebacker Derrick Johnson is his all-time favorite Chiefs player:

What NFL character would Rudd like to play?

Rudd also had a great anecdote about the movie “Anchorman:”

After the football talk, there were games played, including charades:

You also can see the entertaining “Nerd Bowl” that pit Rudd against Peter Schrager here.

