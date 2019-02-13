‘Big Slick’ co-host Paul Rudd talked Chiefs during visit to NFL Network

Actor Paul Rudd spoke for all Chiefs fans when he announced the MVP award winner at the NFL Honors ceremony earlier this month in Atlanta.

Rudd talked about the trials and tribulations of being a fan and was excited when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the league’s top player. The next day, Rudd met with a couple of star-struck members of the “Good Morning Football” crew at the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Rudd visited that NFL Network show and talked all things Chiefs.





Rudd, who graduated from Shawnee Mission West and is a co-host of the annual “Big Slick” fundraiser, got a warm welcome:

Our crew LOVES Paul Rudd



He joins us NOW on @GMFB! pic.twitter.com/ouEkwAo0Zv — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 13, 2019

Nate Burleson asked if Chiefs fans were excited about Mahomes, and Rudd said: “It does feel different certainly for Chiefs fans in Kansas City ... It’s the most exciting time, I think right now, to be a Chiefs fan in a long time.”

"He's special. It's the most exciting time, I think right now, to be a @Chiefs fan in a long time."



Paul Rudd has high hopes for his team with @PatrickMahomes at the helm



: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/B8NBvusaoh — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 13, 2019

Rudd explained why former linebacker Derrick Johnson is his all-time favorite Chiefs player:

What NFL character would Rudd like to play?

Which NFL personality would Paul Rudd choose to play in a movie? pic.twitter.com/JoUlVkyRej — GMFB (@gmfb) February 13, 2019

Rudd also had a great anecdote about the movie “Anchorman:”

Will Ferrell and @SteveCarell are one hilarious duo.



Paul Rudd talks about the Anchorman scene that was too funny to get through



: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/naanVaDBh4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 13, 2019

After the football talk, there were games played, including charades:

The game is Scharages.



The topic is Paul Rudd movies.



Can you guess more than Rudd himself? pic.twitter.com/RsXtxK426G — GMFB (@gmfb) February 13, 2019

You also can see the entertaining “Nerd Bowl” that pit Rudd against Peter Schrager here.