Broncos GM John Elway roasted on Twitter after reportedly trading for Joe Flacco

One running gag on social media is the question about whether Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco is elite.

NFL fans will soon be asking that about the Broncos quarterback, because Flacco is being dealt to Denver, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. The trade won’t be official until next month.

Around the league, fans and pundits wondered what Denver general manager John Elway was thinking. Flacco is 34 years old and coming off a season in which he lost his starting job to Lamar Jackson. Flacco’s quarterback rating hasn’t risen above 90 since the 2014 season.

Elway hasn’t had success bringing quarterbacks to Denver since Peyton Manning chose the Broncos. Since then, Denver has drafted Brock Osweiler (2012 second round), Paxton Lynch (2016 first round) and three seventh-round picks, per SB Nation.

Case Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal last offseason, but Denver missed the playoffs again.

So the early reaction to the Flacco trade included a healthy dose of criticism for Elway from NFL observers and Denver fans:

The NFL is playing on Xbox One and John Elway went out and got a Nintendo. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) February 13, 2019

What is Elway doing? — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 13, 2019

You will rarely see a more obvious example of a quarterback in decline than Flacco. And Elway just traded for him. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 13, 2019

I just said the F in WTF in front of my daughter https://t.co/j1FgOYNvl5 — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) February 13, 2019

Hey John Elway. That ain’t it, boss. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) February 13, 2019

Man, Elway really can’t get this right https://t.co/E2mFvyOeej — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 13, 2019

Elway gonna get himself fired. https://t.co/rYFK4JI8by — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) February 13, 2019

John Elway continues to bury himself. Wow. https://t.co/UJxFyRXT1D — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 13, 2019

John Elway’s mission to ensure he’s the greatest quarterback in Broncos history continues full steam ahead. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) February 13, 2019

It continues to be hilarious how bad John Elway is at managing his team's QB situation — Kimberly McCauley (@lgbtqfc) February 13, 2019

Besides Peyton Manning falling in his lap, has anyone mishandled their team's quarterback situation as bad as John Elway? https://t.co/5MWbqLPAuG — Michael Kelminson (@mjk2341) February 13, 2019

Well, Flacco > Keenum > Osweiler so at this rate of improvement, Elway will acquire a very good QB sometime in 2058 or so. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) February 13, 2019

And John Elway blows it again. https://t.co/noRSsOw4a6 — Lazear (@AMLazear) February 13, 2019

One fan started a petition to block the trade about 10 minutes after Schefter’s report: