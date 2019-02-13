For Pete's Sake

Broncos GM John Elway roasted on Twitter after reportedly trading for Joe Flacco

By Pete Grathoff

February 13, 2019 10:49 AM

One running gag on social media is the question about whether Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco is elite.

NFL fans will soon be asking that about the Broncos quarterback, because Flacco is being dealt to Denver, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. The trade won’t be official until next month.

Around the league, fans and pundits wondered what Denver general manager John Elway was thinking. Flacco is 34 years old and coming off a season in which he lost his starting job to Lamar Jackson. Flacco’s quarterback rating hasn’t risen above 90 since the 2014 season.

Elway hasn’t had success bringing quarterbacks to Denver since Peyton Manning chose the Broncos. Since then, Denver has drafted Brock Osweiler (2012 second round), Paxton Lynch (2016 first round) and three seventh-round picks, per SB Nation.

Case Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal last offseason, but Denver missed the playoffs again.

So the early reaction to the Flacco trade included a healthy dose of criticism for Elway from NFL observers and Denver fans:





One fan started a petition to block the trade about 10 minutes after Schefter’s report:

