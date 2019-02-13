Here’s why ‘Minister of Culture’ Matthew McConaughey was on Texas bench vs. K-State

Viewers who tuned to Tuesday night’s Kansas State-Texas game saw a familiar face on the Longhorns bench:

Actor Matthew McConaughey.

Looking, um, dapper in a three-piece burnt orange suit, McConaughey even got in on a team huddle and said a few words to those around him.

The ESPN broadcast noted that McConaughey is the “Minister of Culture,” and that is not a made-up title.

McConaughey told Stephen Colbert last month that he is helping build a new arena for the Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams. He’s working with Live Nation, the Oak View Group and the University of Texas on the $338 million project.

So McConaughey is trying to build support for the arena and get fans and players excited during games.

“My goal, my purpose as the Minister of Culture, is to have that arena be the last place any visiting basketball team wants to play and the first place that any world class large band act does want to play,” McConaughey told Colbert.





McConaughey also said the suit is “custom cut:”

Texas ladies want to be with him. Texas gentlemen want to be like him. Ladies and gentlemen, for your viewing pleasure: “The Minister of Culture” for Texas #Longhorns basketball, Matthew McConaughey. pic.twitter.com/Pqp9m0N38j — Landon (@SwervinVolleyer) February 13, 2019

Here he is in the huddle on Tuesday night:

Alas, McConaughey’s presence wasn’t enough for the Longhorns, who lost 71-64 to the Wildcats.