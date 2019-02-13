For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Watch Duke’s stunning comeback from 23-point deficit with 9 minutes left at Louisville

By Pete Grathoff

February 13, 2019 08:22 AM

Zion Williamson on Duke’s comeback win at Louisville

Duke freshman Zion Williamson discusses his team's comeback from a 23-point deficit in the final nine minutes, 13 seconds in a 71-69 defeat of the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
By
Up Next
Duke freshman Zion Williamson discusses his team's comeback from a 23-point deficit in the final nine minutes, 13 seconds in a 71-69 defeat of the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
By

It’s never a good idea to leave a sporting event early, because you never know what can happen.

But Louisville fans would have been happy to make an early exit from Tuesday’s game against Duke. That’s because the Cardinals led by 23 points with 9 minutes, 5 seconds to play, but ended up losing 71-69.

It was 59-36 when Cam Reddish drained a three-pointer that started the Duke comeback.

Here is a look at the win probability chart from the game, which was played at Louisville:



Yep, the Cardinals had a 99.9 percent chance to win. CBS Sports shared the highlights from the unlikely comeback:

After the game, Duke star Zion Williamson told ESPN what coach Mike Krzyzewski had said to the team: “He said he don’t coach losers, only coaches winners. ”

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  