Watch Duke’s stunning comeback from 23-point deficit with 9 minutes left at Louisville

It’s never a good idea to leave a sporting event early, because you never know what can happen.

But Louisville fans would have been happy to make an early exit from Tuesday’s game against Duke. That’s because the Cardinals led by 23 points with 9 minutes, 5 seconds to play, but ended up losing 71-69.

It was 59-36 when Cam Reddish drained a three-pointer that started the Duke comeback.

Here is a look at the win probability chart from the game, which was played at Louisville:

Sweet mother of mercy. Louisville had actually achieved a 99.9% win probability according to @espn data. 9:17 mark 2H. pic.twitter.com/zuWsA8NOyR — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) February 13, 2019

Yep, the Cardinals had a 99.9 percent chance to win. CBS Sports shared the highlights from the unlikely comeback:

Down by 23 points with about nine minutes to play...and Duke won.

The Blue Devils pulled off one of the most unthinkable comebacks you'll ever see. pic.twitter.com/jCIKKnkKOW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 13, 2019

After the game, Duke star Zion Williamson told ESPN what coach Mike Krzyzewski had said to the team: “He said he don’t coach losers, only coaches winners. ”