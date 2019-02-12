NBA referees’ statement explains why player who took four steps didn’t travel

The video of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal’s outrageous non-travel from Monday’s NBA game against Detroit quickly went viral.
Depending on your points of view, Beal took anywhere from four to six steps before passing the ball. The announcers proclaimed traveling should have been called.
The referees didn’t see it that way.
This really was a walk to remember:
On Tuesday morning, the National Basketball Referees Association tweeted about the play, saying it was legal.
It wrote: “The offensive player gathers with his right foot on the ground. He then takes two legal steps, before losing control of the ball. After regaining possession, a player is allowed to regain his pivot foot and pass or shoot prior to that foot returning to the ground. This is legal.”
However, the NBA rule book says:
“A player may dribble a second time if he lost control of the ball because of:
“(1) A field goal attempt at his basket, provided the ball touches the backboard or basket ring
“(2) An opponent touching the ball
“(3) A pass or fumble which touches his backboard, basket ring or is touched by another player.
It’s clear that none of those three things happened.
But Beal was cool with it.
