Tyreek Hill proved to be much faster than Usain Bolt in these speed challenges

Earlier this month, Usain Bolt reminded everyone in the NFL that he’s really, really fast.

Wearing sneakers, the 32-year-old Bolt tied the NFL Combine record in the 40-yard dash with a 4.22-second time at the NFL’s Super Bowl experience in Atlanta.

Bolt, who won the gold medal in the 100- and 200-meter dash in three straight Olympic Games, also met with Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in Atlanta. MJ Acosta of the NFL Network had Hill face Bolt in a number of speed challenges.

None, however, involved running.

It was fastest to tweet, who could win a hand-slap game and things of that nature. Silly stuff, but still fun.

Hill smoked Bolt:

"Whatever we're doing, I'm doing faster than you."



The fastest man in the world (@UsainBolt) and the fastest man in the NFL (@cheetah) go head-to-head! #SBLIII @MJAcostaTV pic.twitter.com/EscbhrHxpE — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2019

Oh, and here is Hill’s fastest tweet: