For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Tyreek Hill proved to be much faster than Usain Bolt in these speed challenges

By Pete Grathoff

February 12, 2019 10:19 AM

How fast is Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill?

We put Tyreek Hill up against a cheetah, Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, and Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in a 100-yard dash.
By
Up Next
We put Tyreek Hill up against a cheetah, Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, and Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in a 100-yard dash.
By

Earlier this month, Usain Bolt reminded everyone in the NFL that he’s really, really fast.

Wearing sneakers, the 32-year-old Bolt tied the NFL Combine record in the 40-yard dash with a 4.22-second time at the NFL’s Super Bowl experience in Atlanta.

Bolt, who won the gold medal in the 100- and 200-meter dash in three straight Olympic Games, also met with Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in Atlanta. MJ Acosta of the NFL Network had Hill face Bolt in a number of speed challenges.

None, however, involved running.

It was fastest to tweet, who could win a hand-slap game and things of that nature. Silly stuff, but still fun.

Hill smoked Bolt:

Oh, and here is Hill’s fastest tweet:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  