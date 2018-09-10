Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill had the two fastest recorded speeds in Sunday’s games

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is off to a fast start. Literally.
Hill had the two fastest recorded times in Sunday’s games, according to the NFL’s Next Gen stats. Hill sits atop the Fastest Ball Carriers category, which “shows the maximum speed, measured in Miles Per Hour (MPH), a player achieves on a given play when carrying the ball on offense (rusher, passer or receiver) or special teams (punt or kick returner).”
The NextGen stats only go back to 2016, but Hill has the top two fastest times ever recorded. He reached 23.24 mph on a 105-yard kickoff return against the Texans in 2016 that was called back because of a penalty.
Later in the season, Hill hit 22.77 mph while returning a free kick 86 yards for a touchdown against the Broncos in Denver.
Hill’s times were a bit slower Sunday, but they were still eye-popping.
During his 91-yard punt return that opened the scoring against the Chargers, Hill reached a top speed of 21.78 mph.
Hill then topped that on a 58-yard TD catch later in the first quarter when he was recorded at 21.95 mph.
