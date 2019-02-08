Bears receiver says his teammates would welcome Kareem Hunt ‘with open arms’

Last month, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he had spoken with former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace said the Bears had not ruled out signing Hunt, who was let go by the Chiefs on Dec. 1 after a video showed him kicking and pushing a woman in a hotel. But the Bears also weren’t close to a deal either.

The idea of Hunt joining the Bears was fine with at least one current player.

Bears receiver Allen Robinson told the Chicago Sun-Times last week that he believed his teammates would be fine if Chicago signed Hunt, who was a rookie in the 2017 season when Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

‘‘From when I met (him) and everything like that, for us to bring him into our locker room, I think guys would welcome him with open arms,’’ Robinson told Patrick Finley of the Sun-Times. ‘‘He’d be one of us. . . .

‘‘A guy they’d bring into our locker room would be our brother.’’

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Thursday the team has been in contact with Hunt, who is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. But the Chiefs haven’t discussed a return to the team.

You can read more of what Veach said here.