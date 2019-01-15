For Pete's Sake

Chicago Bears have been in contact with former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt

By Pete Grathoff

January 15, 2019 10:54 AM

It’s been more than six weeks since the Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt, but his career in the NFL is not necessarily finished.

ESPN reported that Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy talked recently with Hunt, who was let go by the Chiefs on Dec. 1 after a video showed him kicking and pushing a woman in a hotel.

Nagy, who was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in the 2017 season when Hunt was a rookie, said that he talked with Hunt last week.

“We had a good conversation,” Nagy told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Here’s a kid that I spent a year coaching on offense. It’s a tough situation. I wanted to make sure that he’s OK but understanding, too, that the situation that happened is unfortunate for everybody. He knows that.

“So the only thing I cared about when I talked to him was literally his personal life, and it was a good conversation. He sounded good. That’s it.”

The Sun-Times story says neither Nagy nor Bears general manager Ryan Pace have ruled out signing Hunt, but no deal is on the horizon, either.

Hunt remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the NFL is considering three separate off-field incidents as it decides on discipline for Hunt. That includes an alleged incident on Jan. 7, 2018 at Mosaic, a nightclub at 13th Street and Walnut Avenue.

