The girl in that ‘NFL 100’ commercial? She’s a star football player

Forty-four NFL legends, past and present. Nineteen Hall of Famers. Combined, the players won 53 Super Bowls. And Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a no-look pass

Yep, the “NFL 100” commercial that aired during Super Bowl LIII was among the best ads shown during the game.

Viewers may have had one question: who was the girl in the red dress?

The Washington Post said that is Sam Gordon, “whose on-field exploits as a 9-year-old girl playing in a boys’ league became a viral sensation back in 2012. Gordon has since become something of a football activist, filing a Title IX lawsuit against three Salt Lake City school districts for not offering girls’ tackle football.”





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

The NFL shared this video of Gordon, which shows how she has given girls an opportunity to play football:

In the commercial, Gordon keeps the gold football from Richard Sherman then tosses it to Saquon Barkley.

“It’s just amazing to think about being on the Super Bowl commercial with all these other legendary football players and kind of getting to have this little moment where I took the ball, and I’m talking with all these other star players and it’s just so amazing to see myself out there with all these other legends,” Gordon, who is 15, told KSL.com.