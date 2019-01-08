Here’s the Royals 2019 spring training roster

Baseball season is near.

The Royals will conduct their first full-squad spring training workout on Feb. 18 in Surprise, Ariz., the team announced Tuesday. Pitchers and catchers will report six days earlier on Feb. 12.

In addition to the 40-man roster, the Royals are inviting 19 non-roster players to spring training in the Southwest.

The Royals open the 2019 regular season on March 28 with a home series against the Chicago White Sox. They finished 58-104 in 2018.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Here is the team’s spring training roster.

Royals 40-man roster

Pitchers (24), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age

Scott Barlow, R/R, 6-3, 215, 26

Scott Blewett, R/R, 6-6, 210, 22

Danny Duffy, L/L, 6-3, 205, 30

Chris Ellis, L/R, 6-5, 205, 26

Heath Fillmyer, R/R, 6-1, 195, 24

Brian Flynn, L/L, 6-7, 255, 28

Conner Greene, R/R, 6-3, 185, 23

Jesse Hahn, R/R, 6-4, 215, 29

Arnaldo Hernandez, R/R, 6-0, 175, 23

Tim Hill, R/L, 6-1, 190, 29

Jakob Junis, R/R, 6-2, 225, 26

Brad Keller, R/R, 6-5, 230, 23

Ian Kennedy, R/R, 6-0, 205, 34

Ben Lively, R/R, 6-4, 190, 27

Jorge Lopez, R/R, 6-3, 195, 26

Kevin McCarthy, R/R, 6-3, 210, 26

Sam McWilliams, R/R, 6-7, 190, 23

Jake Newberry, R/R, 6-2, 195, 24

Trevor Oaks, R/R, 6-3, 225, 26

Wily Peralta, R/R, 6-1, 255, 29

Eric Skoglund, L/L, 6-7, 210, 26

Glenn Sparkman, S/R, 6-2, 200, 26

Josh Staumont, R/R, 6-3, 200, 25

Kyle Zimmer, R/R, 6-3, 225, 27

Catchers (3), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age

Cam Gallagher, R/R, 6-3, 230 , 26

Salvador Perez, R/R, 6-3, 250, 28

Meibrys Viloria, L/R, 5-11, 220, 21

Infielders (6), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age

Hunter Dozier, R/R, 6-4, 220, 27

Kelvin Gutierrez, R/R, 6-3, 215, 24

Whit Merrifield, R/R, 6-1, 195, 30

Adalberto Mondesi, S/R, 6-1, 190, 23

Ryan O’Hearn, L/L, 6-3, 225, 25

Chris Owings, R/R, 5-10, 185, 27

Outfielders (7), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age

Jorge Bonifacio, R/R, 6-1, 225, 25

Brian Goodwin, L/R, 6-0, 200, 28

Alex Gordon, L/R, 6-1, 220, 34

Terrance Gore, R/R, 5-7, 165, 27

Billy Hamilton, S/R, 6-0, 160, 27

Brett Phillips, L/R, 6-0, 185, 24

Jorge Soler, R/R, 6-4, 230, 26

Non-roster invitees

Pitchers (7), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age

Jason Adam, R/R, 6-3, 230 , 27

Foster Griffin, R/L, 6-3, 220, 23

Jake Kalish, S/L, 6-2, 210, 27

Richard Lovelady, L/L, 6-0, 180, 23

Zach Lovvorn, R/R, 6-2, 200, 24

Andres Machado, R/R, 6-0, 220, 25

Michael Ynoa, R/R, 6-7, 210, 27

Catchers (4), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age

Nick Dini, R/R, 5-9, 195, 25

Xavier Fernandez, R/R, 6-0, 175, 23

MJ Melendez, L/R, 6-1, 175, 20

Sebastian Rivero, R/R, 6-1, 180, 20

Infielders (5), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age

Humberto Arteaga, R/R, 6-0, 190, 25

Samir Dueñez, L/R, 6-1, 230, 22

Jecksson Flores, R/R, 5-11, 145, 25

Nicky Lopez, L/R, 5-11, 175, 24

Frank Schwindel, R/R, 6-1, 215, 26

Outfielder (3), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age

Elier Hernandez, R/R, 6-3, 200, 24

Erick Mejia, S/R, 5-11, 185, 24

Bubba Starling, R/R, 6-4, 215, 26