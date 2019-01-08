Here’s the Royals 2019 spring training roster

Baseball season is near.
The Royals will conduct their first full-squad spring training workout on Feb. 18 in Surprise, Ariz., the team announced Tuesday. Pitchers and catchers will report six days earlier on Feb. 12.
In addition to the 40-man roster, the Royals are inviting 19 non-roster players to spring training in the Southwest.
The Royals open the 2019 regular season on March 28 with a home series against the Chicago White Sox. They finished 58-104 in 2018.
Here is the team’s spring training roster.
Royals 40-man roster
Pitchers (24), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age
Scott Barlow, R/R, 6-3, 215, 26
Scott Blewett, R/R, 6-6, 210, 22
Danny Duffy, L/L, 6-3, 205, 30
Chris Ellis, L/R, 6-5, 205, 26
Heath Fillmyer, R/R, 6-1, 195, 24
Brian Flynn, L/L, 6-7, 255, 28
Conner Greene, R/R, 6-3, 185, 23
Jesse Hahn, R/R, 6-4, 215, 29
Arnaldo Hernandez, R/R, 6-0, 175, 23
Tim Hill, R/L, 6-1, 190, 29
Jakob Junis, R/R, 6-2, 225, 26
Brad Keller, R/R, 6-5, 230, 23
Ian Kennedy, R/R, 6-0, 205, 34
Ben Lively, R/R, 6-4, 190, 27
Jorge Lopez, R/R, 6-3, 195, 26
Kevin McCarthy, R/R, 6-3, 210, 26
Sam McWilliams, R/R, 6-7, 190, 23
Jake Newberry, R/R, 6-2, 195, 24
Trevor Oaks, R/R, 6-3, 225, 26
Wily Peralta, R/R, 6-1, 255, 29
Eric Skoglund, L/L, 6-7, 210, 26
Glenn Sparkman, S/R, 6-2, 200, 26
Josh Staumont, R/R, 6-3, 200, 25
Kyle Zimmer, R/R, 6-3, 225, 27
Catchers (3), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age
Cam Gallagher, R/R, 6-3, 230 , 26
Salvador Perez, R/R, 6-3, 250, 28
Meibrys Viloria, L/R, 5-11, 220, 21
Infielders (6), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age
Hunter Dozier, R/R, 6-4, 220, 27
Kelvin Gutierrez, R/R, 6-3, 215, 24
Whit Merrifield, R/R, 6-1, 195, 30
Adalberto Mondesi, S/R, 6-1, 190, 23
Ryan O’Hearn, L/L, 6-3, 225, 25
Chris Owings, R/R, 5-10, 185, 27
Outfielders (7), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age
Jorge Bonifacio, R/R, 6-1, 225, 25
Brian Goodwin, L/R, 6-0, 200, 28
Alex Gordon, L/R, 6-1, 220, 34
Terrance Gore, R/R, 5-7, 165, 27
Billy Hamilton, S/R, 6-0, 160, 27
Brett Phillips, L/R, 6-0, 185, 24
Jorge Soler, R/R, 6-4, 230, 26
Non-roster invitees
Pitchers (7), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age
Jason Adam, R/R, 6-3, 230 , 27
Foster Griffin, R/L, 6-3, 220, 23
Jake Kalish, S/L, 6-2, 210, 27
Richard Lovelady, L/L, 6-0, 180, 23
Zach Lovvorn, R/R, 6-2, 200, 24
Andres Machado, R/R, 6-0, 220, 25
Michael Ynoa, R/R, 6-7, 210, 27
Catchers (4), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age
Nick Dini, R/R, 5-9, 195, 25
Xavier Fernandez, R/R, 6-0, 175, 23
MJ Melendez, L/R, 6-1, 175, 20
Sebastian Rivero, R/R, 6-1, 180, 20
Infielders (5), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age
Humberto Arteaga, R/R, 6-0, 190, 25
Samir Dueñez, L/R, 6-1, 230, 22
Jecksson Flores, R/R, 5-11, 145, 25
Nicky Lopez, L/R, 5-11, 175, 24
Frank Schwindel, R/R, 6-1, 215, 26
Outfielder (3), Bats/Throws, Ht, Wt, Opening Day Age
Elier Hernandez, R/R, 6-3, 200, 24
Erick Mejia, S/R, 5-11, 185, 24
Bubba Starling, R/R, 6-4, 215, 26
