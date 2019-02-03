For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

There were some great Twitter messages after Patrick Mahomes won MVP award

By Pete Grathoff

February 03, 2019 08:11 AM

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discusses MVP award

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player.
By

It wasn’t exactly a surprise, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Saturday was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player during the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter lit up with congratulatory messages for Mahomes.

The Royals, Sporting Kansas City, Mahomes’ teammates and many more took time to acknowledge Mahomes.

Here are some of those messages:

The Royals gave Mahomes a Salvy Splash by creating this image with catcher Salvador Perez:

Sporting Kansas City sent this message:

The T-Bones brought back the Jorts:

The Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ Class AAA affiliate, shared this:

Mahomes’ teammates also expressed pride:

Here are some of the other congratulatory messages:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

sam-mellinger

kansas-city-chiefs

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  