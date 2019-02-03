There were some great Twitter messages after Patrick Mahomes won MVP award

It wasn’t exactly a surprise, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Saturday was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player during the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter lit up with congratulatory messages for Mahomes.





The Royals, Sporting Kansas City, Mahomes’ teammates and many more took time to acknowledge Mahomes.

Here are some of those messages:

The Royals gave Mahomes a Salvy Splash by creating this image with catcher Salvador Perez:

Sporting Kansas City sent this message:

The T-Bones brought back the Jorts:

The Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ Class AAA affiliate, shared this:

Mahomes’ teammates also expressed pride:

Proud of that boy 2PM man @PatrickMahomes5 !!! — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 3, 2019

I’m honestly proud like almost too proud, feels like I won MVP lol #MVPat — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) February 3, 2019

KC deserves @PatrickMahomes5, MVP first year as a starter! That’s unreal. — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) February 3, 2019

Here are some of the other congratulatory messages:

THIS IS SO SICK!! Congratulations man!!! @PatrickMahomes5 1st of many my guy! Couldnt be more stoked for you! https://t.co/9UhXFruwQI — Danny Duffy (@Duffman) February 3, 2019

Patrick Mahomes would already be a favorite to eventually make the Hall of Fame one day. After one season as a starter. That’s pretty cool. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 3, 2019

Congrats to the youngest MVP in NFL history @PatrickMahomes5, we have ketchup cookies waiting for you! #MVPat #MVP #ChiefsKingdom — The Cookie Society (@CookieSociety) February 3, 2019