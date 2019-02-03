There were some great Twitter messages after Patrick Mahomes won MVP award

It wasn’t exactly a surprise, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Saturday was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player during the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta.
As soon as the news broke, Twitter lit up with congratulatory messages for Mahomes.
The Royals, Sporting Kansas City, Mahomes’ teammates and many more took time to acknowledge Mahomes.
Here are some of those messages:
The Royals gave Mahomes a Salvy Splash by creating this image with catcher Salvador Perez:
Sporting Kansas City sent this message:
The T-Bones brought back the Jorts:
The Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ Class AAA affiliate, shared this:
Mahomes’ teammates also expressed pride:
Here are some of the other congratulatory messages:
