‘Mizzou getting hammered.’ National media reacts to bowl ban from NCAA

Did the penalty fit the crime?
Most Missouri fans didn’t think the NCAA acted fairly when it banned the school’s football team from playing in a bowl game next season following an investigation into academic fraud committed by a former tutor.
Missouri’s baseball and softball programs were also given a postseason ban, but Mizzou said it would appeal the ruling.
The decision, which was announced Thursday, came 15 months after the NCAA ruled North Carolina would not be punished for an academic scandal.
Here is what fans and national media members were saying about the NCAA’s ruling on Mizzou.
Dan Wolken of USA Today tweeted: “Just got quick look at the full Mizzou report. Does not seem like a situation where the punishment fits the crime. Mizzou getting popped with postseason ban because the tutor was doing work for a year undetected until she came forward, plus hoops case a few years ago.”
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports tweeted: “I see the @NCAA is still practicing their absurd policy of punishing kids who had nothing to do with ‘violations’...Mizzou getting hammered compared to North Carolina -UNC commits multi-year institutional academic fraud = oh well -Mizzou has a bad tutor for 12 kids = GET EM!!!!”
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic tweeted: “In its report, the Committee on Infractions directly addresses the difference between Mizzou and UNC’s cases, which is, essentially, Mizzou admitted to there being fraud and UNC did not.”
He also tweeted: “It kind of looks like the NCAA was so mad at UNC it decided to hammer Mizzou. That’s quite the punishment for 12 kids over 3 sports.”
Mizzou fans were not happy with the NCAA. Here is a sample of what was being said:
