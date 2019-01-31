Mizzou football team banned from bowl this season as part of academic fraud penalties

The Missouri football team was banned from competing in a bowl game this season as part of penalties announced Thursday by the NCAA following an investigation into academic fraud committed by a former tutor.
The NCAA found the former tutor, Yolanda Kumar, “violated NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes,” according to a Division I Committee on Infractions panel.
In November 2016, Kumar told The Star she helped more than a dozen Mizzou student-athletes commit varying degrees of academic fraud. The revelations led to the NCAA investigation.
“Although the tutor said she felt pressure to ensure student-athletes passed courses,” according to the committee’s report, “the investigation did not support that her colleagues directed her to complete the student-athletes’ work.”
The NCAA enforcement staff did not name Kumar in its report, “largely due to her repeated threats to leak information about the case ... As it reviewed the case, the committee determined that the tutor was a primary individual and included her in the case. The tutor was then provided with the opportunity to participate in the full process and respond to the allegation. The committee ultimately held her accountable for her conduct and included her in its unethical conduct violation.”
The infractions committee issued these penalties:
▪ Three years of probation.
▪ A 10-year show-cause order for Kumar. During that period, any NCAA member school employing the tutor must restrict her from any athletically related duties.
▪ One-year postseason bans for the baseball, softball and football programs for their upcoming seasons.
▪ A vacation of records in which football, baseball and softball student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the matches impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 45 days of the public decision release.
▪ A 5 percent reduction in the amount of scholarships in each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year.
▪ Recruiting restrictions for each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year, including: A seven-week ban on unofficial visits, a 12.5 percent reduction in official visits, a seven-week ban on recruiting communications, a seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations, a 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days.
▪ A fine of $5,000 plus 1 percent of each of the football, baseball and softball budgets.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk sent a letter to Kumar last year that indicated her claims of academic fraud made in 2016 were true.
In the letter, Sterk said the school’s investigation showed that Kumar, “provided impermissible academic benefits to enrolled student-athletes,” which is a serious violation of the university’s standards for academic integrity.
