For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Lexington, Ky., mayor trolls KU hoops with ‘Beat Kansas Day’ proclamation

By Pete Grathoff

January 26, 2019 11:25 AM

KU’s Bill Self says Kentucky coach John Calipari “is fun to compete against”

The KU Jayhawks basketball team plays Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in Lexington and Kansas' Bill Self says of UK's John Calipari: "He's always going to be a guy that is fun to compete against."
By
Up Next
The KU Jayhawks basketball team plays Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in Lexington and Kansas' Bill Self says of UK's John Calipari: "He's always going to be a guy that is fun to compete against."
By

Perhaps this is just what the Kentucky men’s basketball team needs to end a three-game losing streak against Kansas.

The college basketball bluebloods meet Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and ahead of the game, Lexington, Ky., Mayor Linda Gorton proclaimed Saturday to be “Beat Kansas Day” in the city.

That’s fine, right? It would seem there is nothing noteworthy about that until ... you take a closer look at the language of the proclamation.

It calls Rupp Arena “the greatest venue in all of college basketball with the sport’s most passionate fans.” That’s a not-so-subtle shot at Allen Fieldhouse, right?

Also, “the University of Kentucky basketball program holds the record for the most all-time wins, with a total of 2,232, which is 19 more than the Jayhawks have.” That’s certainly transparent.

One problem: the mayor has the math wrong (go figure from a politician). Kansas has 2,264 wins, while Kentucky has 2,278 (For some reason, Sports-reference.com shows shows Kentucky has 2,280 victories).

Here is the mayor’s proclamation:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

university-of-kansas

university-of-kansas

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  