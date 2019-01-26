Lexington, Ky., mayor trolls KU hoops with ‘Beat Kansas Day’ proclamation

Perhaps this is just what the Kentucky men’s basketball team needs to end a three-game losing streak against Kansas.

The college basketball bluebloods meet Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and ahead of the game, Lexington, Ky., Mayor Linda Gorton proclaimed Saturday to be “Beat Kansas Day” in the city.

That’s fine, right? It would seem there is nothing noteworthy about that until ... you take a closer look at the language of the proclamation.

It calls Rupp Arena “the greatest venue in all of college basketball with the sport’s most passionate fans.” That’s a not-so-subtle shot at Allen Fieldhouse, right?

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Also, “the University of Kentucky basketball program holds the record for the most all-time wins, with a total of 2,232, which is 19 more than the Jayhawks have.” That’s certainly transparent.

One problem: the mayor has the math wrong (go figure from a politician). Kansas has 2,264 wins, while Kentucky has 2,278 (For some reason, Sports-reference.com shows shows Kentucky has 2,280 victories).

Here is the mayor’s proclamation: