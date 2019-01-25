Patriots owner: Officials got every controversial call right against Chiefs

There was plenty for Chiefs fans to lament after the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

For one, there was the overturned call on the muffed punt by New England’s Julian Edleman, which Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the referees got wrong.

The list includes a phantom roughing-the-passer call on Chris Jones, Dee Ford’s offsides penalty and the Chris Hogan catch that appeared to be incomplete.

On Wednesday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and mentioned what a great job the officials had done.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Michael Strahan talked to Kraft about the controversy surrounding the officials over the weekend, including the blatant no-call in the NFC Championship Game.

Strahan said the referees are not perfect.

“They actually do a good job,” Kraft responded. “I’ll tell you, in our game in KC, there were a number of controversial calls that they had to get right and they got ‘em all right.

“And the crowd is there. They have a tough job.”

Kraft also noted that the Patriots were headed to the Super Bowl.

“We have one more game left, so we love the refs,” Kraft said.

There was a talk about the laser pointed at Tom Brady as well, and you can see that in the video below: