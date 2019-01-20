Chiefs fans are a bundle of nerves before start of the AFC Championship Game

Chiefs fans have longed dreamed of the day when their favorite team would be in the AFC Championship Game.

When Sunday finally arrived, however, many of those fans were a nervous wreck in the hours before the Chiefs were due to take the field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Patriots for the right to play in Super Bowl LIII.

How to deal with the nerves? A lot of Chiefs fans went on Twitter to express how they were feeling.

Here is a sample of what fans were sharing:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Anyone else been spending a lot of time daydreaming about this game? I fantasize about the victory and the ensuing celebration. Then I have to play out a losing scenario and how I’ll react. Back and forth, back and forth. I’ve never been this excited/nervous about anything. — Slimfast (@slimfast965) January 19, 2019

Never been so nervous/excited for a @Chiefs game. Today’s finally the day! #LetsRoll — Aaron Patton (@apatton2121) January 20, 2019

Trying to distract myself form the pre game nerves. It’s not working! #LetsRoll #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ZY64hwjlyn — Mark Dawson (@Amarkdawson) January 20, 2019

Let’s just say I’m nervous.. 5 hours to go. Everyone please try to be nice to me today. #LetsRoll #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/oP8e8GT6WC — Jacob Bigelow (@The_Bigelow) January 20, 2019

Im nervous, anxious, excited and all I have to do is watch! Let’s do this thing #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll — Coach Buford (@CoachBufordJ) January 20, 2019

I feel the nerves and anxiety getting worse hour by hour. I’m emotional! Let’s do this CCHHIIEEFFSS!!!! #LetsRoll #BRINGITHOME #ChiefsKingdom — Michelle Ehrhorn (@MichelleEhrhorn) January 20, 2019

Urgh....never felt like this before a game, sick to the stomach! Can we go back to being bombed out in the wildcard round?! Just hope the guys leave everything out there, if it aint good enough, so be it.... #AFCChampionship #ChiefsKingdom #NEvsKC https://t.co/wA31ROTwrU — Mark Cox (@KCForestDarlo) January 20, 2019

Never been so nervous about a game. Would love to see the Lamar Hunt Trophy sit in Kansas City. #LetsRoll #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs — Loren DG (@ldg2456) January 20, 2019