Kareem Hunt linked to another assault, at Mosaic nightclub in Kansas City

A Gladstone man told Kansas City police that former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was among a group of men who punched him and temporarily knocked him unconscious during an altercation at a nightclub in the Power and Light District in January.
The incident happened about 2 a.m. Jan. 7 inside of Mosaic, a nightclub at 13th Street and Walnut Avenue. The 38-year-old victim said he suffered a broken rib, a broken nose and numerous cuts and bruises. He reported the incident on Jan. 11.
No criminal charges were filed in the Mosaic incident. The report became publicly known Monday, days after video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of his Cleveland hotel residence in February. The Chiefs released Hunt after that video became public. No NFL teams claimed Hunt on Monday and he became a free agent.
The assault is the third violent incident linked to Hunt in a five-month span beginning in January and stretching to a June altercation where Hunt allegedly punched a man in the face at an Ohio resort. The Chiefs didn’t have a comment about the Mosaic incident.
The man who reported the assault in Kansas City told police he was walking to the restrooms when he saw one of his friends being shoved by three other men. He identified one of the men as George Atkinson, who at the time was on the Chiefs’ practice squad. He was released in April.
The victim said he confronted Atkinson, who responded by punching him in the shoulder. The victim then punched Atkinson in the face.
That’s when the victim told police other individuals appeared from “all over” and “jumped” him. The victim said when he fell to the floor, he was kicked and struck multiple times on his head and body. The victim identified Hunt as one of his attackers, according to a Kansas City police report.
The victim said he temporarily lost consciousness before a security guard escorted him out of the nightclub. The man said several witnesses told him that at least eight persons were involved in the assault.
The victim was treated at North Kansas City Hospital.
No arrests were made and the investigation was closed, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Police Department spokesman.
In the report, the victim said he initially did not want to go to police but his father and other relatives convinced him to do so. The man made the report at the North Patrol Division four days after the assault.
In an interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters on Sunday, Hunt said he isn’t the type of person to assault someone.
“I was raised better than that,” Hunt said of the video that showed him shoving and kicking a woman. “Like I said. I’m not the type of person to ever even think about putting my hands on anyone, a woman, a girl, it doesn’t matter.”
