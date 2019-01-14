Here’s what Patriots players, coaches were saying about the Chiefs after Sunday’s win

Expect to hear a lot about two particular Chiefs-Patriots games this week.

First was that 43-40 Patriots win at Foxborough, Mass., on “Sunday Night Football” in October.

The second was the last time the Patriots played at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 41-14 on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 29, 2014, which was a day ahead of a certain Wild Card Game involving the Royals

Both games came up Sunday after the Patriots beat the Chargers and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

Here is what the Patriots players were saying about the Chiefs on Sunday from a transcript provided on New England’s website:

Bill Belichick on facing Kansas City:

“Yeah, well, they’re the number one seed in the AFC so they deserved it. They’re the best team. We’ll see how it goes. Well-coached, they have a lot of explosive players. We had a tremendous game with them here earlier. That was a long time ago. We’ll see where we are now, see where they are.”

Tom Brady on the Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs:

“That was a pretty crappy loss that night. We’ve had some other ones. I think we showed a lot of perseverance, a lot of toughness. This team is showing it. We’ve had some tough losses this year too but you just keep fighting. That’s what football is all about. It’s a season. It’s not one game or four games or eight games. It’s 16 games and you get a chance to be in this position. We played good today. That’s why we won and Kansas City’s had a hell of a year. They gave us everything we could handle in – what was that? October or November? – I don’t remember but I’m sure it’ll be the same. It’ll be a tough game. They’re well-coached. They’ve got a good offense. They played well defensively against the Colts. It’s going to be a lot of fun to go back there and play in a championship game and try to advance.

Safety Devin McCourty was asked if playing Kansas City earlier this year would help with preparation for the title game:

“Yeah, I think both teams will know each other. Not even just playing in that game – there’s a whole week that goes into preparing, watching games from last year, watching their games before they played us. So, you get to know the personnel, and then now, you just try to refresh. You’re trying to get back on it, you’re trying to see what’s new, what’s different, what’s similar. But it’s a tough week. I think you’re preparing from a lot of games, there’s going to be wrinkles in the game. I mean, this is to go to the Super Bowl, so yes that helps, but we’ve got a lot of work in front of us if we want to go beat that team at home.”

Center David Andrews on playing the Chiefs:





“It’s going to be a big challenge. This is a good football team, they’re playing good football and they’ve got a good defense. They can get after the passer. I never played there, but I know it’s going to be a big challenge. It’s a good football team.”

Offensive lineman Trent Brown on the last game against the Chiefs:

“We made a lot of plays and it was definitely a shootout. It was two good teams and I think they were undefeated when we played them. It has been a long time but definitely two great teams who scored a lot of points and it will probably be something similar next week.”

Running back Rex Burkhead on returning to the AFC Championship Game:





“Excited for the challenge. The Chiefs are a great team and we know that. We know it’s a tough place to play at and we’re going to have to have a great week and really put our best foot forward. They’re talented across the board; offensively, defensively, and special teams wise. Always one of the best so we’re going to have to be ready.”

Receiver Phillip Dorsett on playing the Chiefs:

“They’re going to make it tough. We played them of course and it was a shootout. I don’t know what to expect this time. The only thing I know I can expect is that they’re going to bring it to us, and we’ve just got to be able to bring it back.”

Wide receiver Michael Slater on playing the Chiefs:

“It’s the best team in the AFC that we’re getting ready to play. It will be a tough game for us, but we got a lot of guys with a lot of character in this locker room. We have a lot of belief, so we’ll see where that gets us.”



