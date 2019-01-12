Check out the snowy conditions at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Saturday’s game

Pity the poor children of Kansas City. The snow that has blanketed the city has come on a Saturday, so they won’t miss a day of school.

The NFL, of course, won’t cancel a game because of the snow, so crews were working at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday in preparation for the AFC divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Colts.

Media members had already descended on Arrowhead in the early hours of Saturday and they shared photos and videos of the scene of Saturday’s game.

Take a look:

Here’s your seat for Patrick Mahomes first career playoff game. Enjoy. It’s 7 am in KC. Crews have been working all morning trying to remove the snow from the stands. #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/McyYA4Ua8L — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 12, 2019

Crews were beating the seats with rubber hoses, James Palmer and Stacey Dales of the NFL Network reported:

They’re beating the seats with rubber hoses right now to knock the snow off. pic.twitter.com/4OOsQ5ZXAc — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 12, 2019

As you can see from the video, the tarp is on the field at Arrowhead as expected.

KCTV-5 shared this photo of clean seats, but that was before the next round of snow was due to come through:

Seats look good now pic.twitter.com/w8Y8vTuDnj — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 12, 2019

Here is a photo and a video from an Indianapolis reporter in KC: