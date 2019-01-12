For Pete's Sake

Check out the snowy conditions at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Saturday’s game

By Pete Grathoff

January 12, 2019 08:49 AM

It takes a steady hand to paint the field at Arrowhead for the Chiefs playoff game

Groundskeepers were busy painting the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday in preparation for the Chiefs NFL divisional playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.
By

Pity the poor children of Kansas City. The snow that has blanketed the city has come on a Saturday, so they won’t miss a day of school.

The NFL, of course, won’t cancel a game because of the snow, so crews were working at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday in preparation for the AFC divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Colts.

Media members had already descended on Arrowhead in the early hours of Saturday and they shared photos and videos of the scene of Saturday’s game.

Take a look:

Currently. from r/KansasCityChiefs

Crews were beating the seats with rubber hoses, James Palmer and Stacey Dales of the NFL Network reported:

As you can see from the video, the tarp is on the field at Arrowhead as expected.

KCTV-5 shared this photo of clean seats, but that was before the next round of snow was due to come through:

Here is a photo and a video from an Indianapolis reporter in KC:

