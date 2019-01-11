For Pete's Sake

Chiefs release hype video ahead of Saturday’s playoff game

By Pete Grathoff

January 11, 2019 01:12 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with fans as he leaves the field after the teams 35-3 win against the Oakland Raiders during Sunday’s football game on December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Forget the weather.

That’s the message from the Chiefs in a hype video that the team released on Friday afternoon.

The forecast calls for a lot of snow, temperatures aren’t expected to climb out of the mid 30s ,and you can forget about seeing the sun on Saturday during the AFC divisional playoff game against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

None of that matters, according the hype video.

“These guys have been training their entire lives to be placed in this situation,” the narrator says. “It could be 89 degrees and sunny with high humidity or it can be 25 degrees with a 30-below windchill. It does not matter. You only get a certain amount of opportunities in this profession to go out and prove who you are and what you’re about. Regardless of weather. We don’t care. We’ll go out and play.”

Here is the video:

