Colts receiver explains why he loves how Chiefs fans sing the national anthem

Indianapolis Colts receiver Dontrelle Inman played most of his career with the Chargers since joining the league in 2014.

Inman appeared in 41 games with the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2017. He got a good taste of life in the AFC West, including pair of contests against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

So Inman knows what to expect from the usually vocal Chiefs fans ahead of Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game. That includes the special touch Kansas City fans put on the national anthem.

In fact, he loves it. Seriously.

“It’s exciting,” Inman told reporters this week. “As a player, as a fan, you know that national anthem is the best part if you haven’t experienced it. When they say, ‘the home of the Chiefs,’ it’s one of those things where you appreciate where you’re at in your life and you’re blessed that you get to be a part of it.”

Inman was also asked if it was important for the Colts to score fast to mute the Chiefs fans.

“No, they’re going to be loud regardless,” Inman replied. “That’s the Chiefs fans, they’re going to be loud regardless.”

Here is what other Colts players and coaches said about the Chiefs:

Tight end Eric Ebron

On the forecast





“It’ll just be cold. Once you get past it, once you get out there, the worst is just the TV timeouts. Once that’s over with, you’ll warm up. Other than that, it should be fun. Snow, whatever. I love snow games. It’s always fun. I feel like it brings out the kid in you. (It’s) the reason you play football, so it should be fun.”

On Travis Kelce

“You could try to hide it, but when you go up against someone that they claim is the best tight end in football, in your mind, one of your goals is to have a better showing, have a better performance than he does. We’ll see how it goes and just play it by ear. But that’s my guy and hopefully he does well.”

You can see more here on Ebron’s interview.

Coach Frank Reich

On the Chiefs offense





“This is certainly the best offense, obviously, statistically in the NFL this year. Biggest challenge that we’ve faced.”

On Patrick Mahomes

“He’s an electric player. He can create big plays. He can do it out of the pocket, in the pocket, he’s got great weapons. It’ll be a challenge. It’s exciting. As a player, there is something about you that likes playing against the best and certainly he’s had that kind of year, so I think guys will look forward to the challenge.”

“The arm talent is just crazy. I’ve heard people use the term generational arm talent. I think that’s really true. As a former quarterback, I don’t say that about too many people. I don’t throw that term out real easily, but I think he’s a legit generational arm talent.”

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

On the Chiefs offense





“They’ve got several All-Pro players on their squad. They have a lot of good players that didn’t get that recognition. There’s a lot of skill on that side of the ball for them. It’s just, the scheme is a little bit unique too in terms of what they do and how they do it. It’s going to be a big challenge for our defense.”

On what the Chiefs do

“They really spread the field horizontally and vertically with your defense and make you tackle in space. That’s what they do. Again, our fundamentals of the cup, our fundamentals of setting up and breaking, tackling and striking, those are going to be the big things for us that we want to make sure that we handle in terms of just our basics of our system.”

On Patrick Mahomes

“Yeah, the first thing that jumps out to you is arm talent. The great quarterbacks of the game, if you go all the way back to the beginning and watch those guys, the two things they have is timing and accuracy. They have varying degrees of arm strength, but man, the timing at which they throw the ball and it gets there on time and the accuracy which they have. This is what this young man has. Then it’s been obviously talked about a lot — his athletic ability to escape and him throwing from different arm angles and all those things, he certainly has that. But he has the attributes you want in terms of timing and accuracy.”

On the explosiveness of Chiefs offense

“Statwise, they get first and second down, and they don’t go to third down very much. They get a lot of explosives (plays) and they’re top of the league in that. And really, they’re top of the league in every category. You’re dealing with an offense that’s above everybody else in those stats. Like I said, we’ve got our hands full. We’re certainly going to try and limit the big plays and it’ll be a big challenge.”

On Chiefs skill players





“Yeah, I think it’s a big issue when you start dealing with different skill-sets. When teams have a good receiver and a good tight end and they can put them on opposite sides of the ball or on the same side — mostly opposite — that creates problems for the defense. It just does,the matchups.”

You can watch and listen to more on what Reich and Eberflus said here.