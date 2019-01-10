For Pete's Sake

Amazon’s Alexa made picks for NFL playoffs and it’s good news for Chiefs fans

By Pete Grathoff

January 10, 2019 09:07 AM

Last year, Amazon’s home assistant Alexa predicted the Eagles would upset the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, and she was right.

Alexa’s predictive ability* is good news for Chiefs fans. I asked Alexa who would win this weekend’s NFL games and she went with the Chiefs.

*Yeah, yeah, I know that was only one game. We’re having fun here

You can hear the picks in the video above, but this is what Alexa said: “First, the Luck of the Colts will run out in Kansas City. Next, the Rams will be butting the Cowboys back to Dallas and my broken heart from the Seahawks’ loss will start to mend. On Sunday, the Chargers’ electric momentum is going to shock the Patriots. Finally, as much as I really want the Eagles to win, the Saints will be marching in. Hey Philadelphia if you’re listening, please prove me wrong.”

Chargers-Chiefs, Round 3 for a chance to go to the Super Bowl? That would be interesting.

