For Pete’s Sake

Kelvin Herrera makes amends with White Sox fan he roasted on Twitter in 2015

By Pete Grathoff

January 09, 2019 01:37 PM

On the day the Royals finished off the Houston Astros in a 2015 American League Division Series, reliever Kelvin Herrera made a plea on Twitter for fans to be vocal for the game at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals ended up winning, of course, and didn’t face another elimination game on the way to being crowned World Series champions.

While the Royals beat the Astros 7-2 that night, Herrera wasn’t called upon to pitch, but he still ended up getting a win ... on Twitter.

That’s because a White Sox fan with the Twitter handle @ChiSoxFanMike tried to troll Herrera but it ended badly. Here is the recap:

Fast forward to Tuesday and the two are now buddies.

ChiSoxFanMike and Herrera made up this week after Herrera signed a two-year contract with Chicago.

It was Herrera who reached out on Twitter, and Mike was a happy guy:

