Here is why Mario Kart was being played on CrownVision at Kauffman Stadium

There was an unsolved mystery for a few hours Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Local television crews doing aerial shots of Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Saturday’s Chiefs game ouldn’t help but notice what was happening next door at the Truman Sports Complex.

On the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium, someone was playing the video game Mario Kart.

You can see that in the video above, which comes from Tom Martin of KCTV-5.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

But who could have been playing on the big board? Royals mascot Sluggerrr “admitted” it was him:

It would be kind of difficult to play with those big foam hands on Sluggerrr’s costume, so it wasn’t the mascot. In fact, Royals Charities said it was part of an event at the stadium on Tuesday.

It tweeted: “This is a part of a @Royals Associates fundraiser with us to kick off the year! You may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019”

This is a part of a @Royals Associates fundraiser with us to kick off the year! You may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019 — Royals Charities (@royalscharities) January 9, 2019

Putting the FUN in fundraising since 2001 https://t.co/Sc0mLyzYKH — Royals Charities (@royalscharities) January 9, 2019

A video game party on the CrownVision board? Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield is up for that. He tweeted: “Dibs on Yoshi.”