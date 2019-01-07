For Pete's Sake

Royals fans will have opportunity to get this Bo Jackson bobblehead at FanFest

By Pete Grathoff

January 07, 2019 02:45 PM

Former Royals outfielder Bo Jackson hit towering home runs, unleashed amazing throws, ran on outfield walls and dashed around the bases seemingly in the blink of an eye.

Jackson was so amazing that even when he made an out, it sometimes was a big deal.

For instance, he once broke a baseball bat over his head after grounding out. Jackson held the bat on top of his helmet, pulled down and snapped it in half. No one had seen that before.

In honor of the amazing moment, Royals Charities has made a Jackson bobblehead that will be available at FanFest, which is Jan. 25-26 at Bartle Hall.

Jackson also will be at FanFest on the first day.

Royals fans will be able to purchase the bobblehead, which costs $35, at the Royals Charities booth at FanFest.

On Jan. 25, FanFest will be open from noon to 2 p.m. for season-ticket holders and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the general public. The hours on Jan. 26 are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for season-ticket holders and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public.

For more information, including which players and alumni are scheduled to appear at FanFest, go to Royals.com/fanfest.

