Joe Montana likes the Chiefs’ chances of winning the Super Bowl

By Pete Grathoff

January 05, 2019 10:20 AM

This trivia question is likely to be asked frequently in the next 10 days or more:

Who was the last Chiefs quarterback to win a home playoff game?

Chiefs fans know the answer, of course. It’s Joe Montana, who guided the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game after the 1993 season. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 27-24 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 8, 1994, then won 28-20 at Houston on Jan. 16.

A week later, the Bills thumped the Chiefs 30-13 in the AFC Championship Game in Buffalo.

Montana believes long-suffering Chiefs fans will have reason to cheer this month.

In sharing his playoff picks on Twitter in an advertisement for a sports gaming site, Montana wrote: “Fun fact: The last time the @Chiefs won a playoff game at home was with the ‘94 team that I was honored to be a part of. The @Chiefs have home field advantage this year and I got @patrickmahomes5 taking them all the way...”

There is one problem with that bracket. The icons show the teams that win each round, but it’s impossible for the Chiefs to face the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game if the Texans beat the Colts on Saturday afternoon.

But whatever, right? The bottom line is Joe Cool has the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

