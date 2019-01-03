For Pete's Sake

Poll: Which team do you want the Chiefs to face in AFC Divisional playoff round?

By Pete Grathoff

January 03, 2019 12:29 PM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called quarterback Patrick Mahomes the MVP after the team clinches the top spot in the AFC playoffs, following the teams 35-3 win against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium.
We know this much about which team will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 12 for an AFC Divisional playoff game: it’ll be one of three teams.

Because the Chiefs will play the lowest winning seed from the wild-card round, they won’t face the Texans, who are the third seed.

If the Colts, 10-6, upset the Texans, 11-5, on Saturday afternoon, then Indianapolis will face the Chiefs.

If Houston wins, the Chiefs would play the winner of the game between the Chargers, 12-4, and Ravens, 10-6, in Baltimore.

In their history, the Chiefs have lost three times to the Colts in the playoffs (2004, 2007 and 2014) and once to the Ravens (2011) and Chargers (1993).

So which team would you like the Chiefs to face? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment below.

