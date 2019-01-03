Poll: Which team do you want the Chiefs to face in AFC Divisional playoff round?

We know this much about which team will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 12 for an AFC Divisional playoff game: it’ll be one of three teams.

Because the Chiefs will play the lowest winning seed from the wild-card round, they won’t face the Texans, who are the third seed.

If the Colts, 10-6, upset the Texans, 11-5, on Saturday afternoon, then Indianapolis will face the Chiefs.

If Houston wins, the Chiefs would play the winner of the game between the Chargers, 12-4, and Ravens, 10-6, in Baltimore.

In their history, the Chiefs have lost three times to the Colts in the playoffs (2004, 2007 and 2014) and once to the Ravens (2011) and Chargers (1993).

