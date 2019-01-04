Funny Chiefs video shows Dustin Colquitt eagerly waiting for chance to punt

For Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, the 2018 season was the least active of his 14-year career.

As the top-ranking offense piled up the points, Colquitt punted just 45 times, which was 20 fewer than his previous low for a season (he punted 65 times in 2017 and 2005). In the Chiefs’ 35-3 win against Oakland on Sunday, Colquitt punted just once, but he was wearing a microphone and it made for a few comical moments.

The Chiefs made a video entitled, “A Football Life: Punter on the NFL’s #1 Offense,” and it shows Colquitt on the sidelines keeping an eye on the offense should he be called on to punt.

There was a funny moment when Colquitt struggled with a coat, and at the end of the video, he and long snapper James Winchester were chatting when Colquitt says, “I did think though, I was like, ‘Man, they’re going to let me bomb one and back off’ ... I was like, ‘Here we go, here ... aww man, we have Patrick Mahomes.’”

Here is the video:

A Football Life: Punter on the NFL's #1 Offense pic.twitter.com/6HFSsMTfzn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2019

The Chiefs also shared this clip of Colquitt’s reaction to the 89-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Demarcus Robinson in the game. In that case, Colquitt had to run on the field as the holder for the extra-point attempt and says “I thought for sure I was going to punt:”