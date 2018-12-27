Mic’d-up Jon Gruden talked Chiefs during Monday’s game: ‘Let’s go get Kansas City!’

The clock had yet to run out in the Raiders’ 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night when Oakland coach Jon Gruden turned his attention to his team’s next game ... against the Chiefs.

Gruden was wearing a microphone during Monday’s game and after the Raiders stopped the Broncos one final time, Gruden said: “Let’s go beat Kansas City’s (butt).”

Later, Gruden told a group of players on the sideline: “Let’s go get Kansas City! Let’s go get Kansas City!”

In the locker room after the victory, Gruden told his team: “We’re playing good football in December. We have one opportunity left, and it’s against the team that we hate the most, right guys? They don’t like us either, so it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Sunday’s game is at Arrowhead Stadium, starts at 3:25 p.m. and will broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5).

Here is the clip of Gruden, starting with his first mention of the Chiefs: