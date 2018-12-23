Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe his hand threw this TD pass to Charcandrick West

I’m not sure Chiefs fans will ever stop being amazed by the things quarterback Patrick Mahomes does.

Then again, most NFL fans will likely be astounded by the second touchdown pass Mahomes threw in Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks.

In the third quarter, Mahomes ran to his left to avoid the Seahawks’ pass rush, then threw a sidearm pass to his right behind the linebacker but right to Charcandrick West, who scored an easy touchdown.

How often have you seen this:

Mahomes seemed surprised by the play as he gazed at his hand in wonder as you can see in this tweet from KCTV’s Tom Martin: