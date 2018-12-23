For Pete's Sake

Did Chiefs get shortchanged on replay of this pass interference call at Seattle?

By Pete Grathoff

December 23, 2018 08:52 PM

Screengrab of Clippit video
The Chiefs defense appeared to make a key stop in the second quarter of their game Sunday night at Seattle.

On a Seahawks’ third-and-goal play, Russell Wilson’s pass for Doug Baldwin was tipped by Justin Houston and fell incomplete.

However, the Chiefs’ Charvarius Ward was called for pass interference and Seattle later scored a touchdown.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid challenged the play, but the officials ruled the penalty happened before the ball was tipped.

NBC rules official Terry McAuley noted that the rules don’t allow for a team to challenge when pass interference happens.

Analyst Cris Collinsworth pointed out that the penalty should have been defensive holding, which would not have put the ball on the 1-yard line.

Alas, none of those things happened. Here is the play and what the NBC announcers said:

