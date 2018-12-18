Should the Chiefs consider signing Broncos linebacker Shane Ray next year?

Shane Ray’s time in Denver has been eventful, if not always for positive reasons.
Ray, an outside linebacker who attended Bishop Miege High School and played for Mizzou, was the Broncos’ first-round pick (No. 23 overall) in 2015. He helped Denver win Super Bowl 50, had 12 sacks in his first two seasons and scored a touchdown.
But Ray suffered a wrist injury that derailed his 2017 campaign and caused him to miss the start of this season. Ray has played in 11 games this season and has just one sack, the same number as a year ago.
Ray has yet to make a start in 2018 and he was a healthy scratch from last week’s game. Talking to reporters on Monday, Ray was asked about being forced to sit.
“(It’s) been a frustrating two years but I’m good. I don’t have (any) problems,’‘ Ray told reporters. “I come in, go to work, I don’t control what they do. That’s all up on them, so I just do what I do.’‘
Ray didn’t like being told just a day before Saturday’s game (which Denver lost to Cleveland) that he’d be inactive.
“Little disrespectful, but ... it’s all good though. I don’t think I’ve been inactive in my whole career,” Ray said Monday. “Whatever reason they felt that I need to be inactive, that’s on them. I don’t have to answer to that, guys. I’m here for these next two weeks. Obviously, we’re not going to the playoffs. I’ll be in here doing my work like a professional.”
After the loss to the Browns, Broncos coach Vance Joseph was asked about Ray and safety Su’a Cravens not playing.
“We’re playing our best players, trying to win a game, simple as that,” Joseph said.
In May, the Broncos didn’t pick up the 2019 option on Ray’s contract, so he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Could Ray, who irritated some Broncos fans with his Kansas City-inspired tattoo that included Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC logos, be interested in coming home to play next season? Would the Chiefs want that?
What do you think? Would you want the Chiefs to try and sign Ray? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment:
