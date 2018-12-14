Patriots fans call out Chiefs fans about video of beer thrown at Chargers players

Remember that incident at Gillette Stadium earlier this season when a Patriots fan threw beer in the face of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill?
Patriots fans sure do. Well, they remember the public outcry about that fan’s actions.
And some New England fans were very interested in a video that showed Chiefs fans throwing beer at a pair of Chargers fans following Thursday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jordan Betts of KSHB-TV (Ch. 41) shared this video on Twitter:
Former Kansas City Star photographer David Eulitt took this photo of the Chargers’ Desmond King holding one of those beers:
Some Patriots fans took to Twitter to wonder why there wasn’t similar outrage about the actions of the Chiefs fans:
