Patriots identify and take action against fan who sprayed beer in Tyreek Hill’s face

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill got a wet greeting from a Patriots fan after scoring a touchdown in Sunday’s game against New England in Foxborough, Mass.
The fan who sprayed a beer in Hill’s face at the end of his 75-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 43-40 victory, got something, too — a ban from events at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots issued a statement on Monday said the team had identified the fan and turned the matter over to local authorities.
“Gillette Stadium security has identified the fan who violated the fan code of conduct by tossing beer onto a player during the game last night,” the statement read. “The matter has been turned over to local law enforcement and the fan will be sent a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium.”
After the game, Hill said he wasn’t interested in reacting to the fan’s gesture. But according to ESPN, Hill and his agent want to take action against the fan and they are speaking with the league and the players’ association.
“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”
Boston television station WBZ reported that a 21-year-old man from Mansfield, Mass., was identified as the fan who threw the beer and he will be charged with disorderly conduct, throwing an object at a sporting event.
Hill finished the game with three touchdown receptions, a career high, and 142 receiving yards.
