Chiefs fans have a mixed emotions after last-second loss to Chargers

The Chiefs now have more than a week to try and get back on track.

But Thursday’s 29-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers has to sting. The Chargers scored a touchdown and got a two-point conversion with 4 seconds to play and kept the Chiefs from clinching the AFC West title.

Chiefs fans had a wide range of emotions after the loss. Some were furious with the defense, others feared the Chiefs were headed for another playoff collapse and a few blamed the officials.

Here is what people were saying:

The Chiefs will always disappoint us — Hawk Jock (@hawkjock_ku) December 14, 2018

Doesn't matter if we get 1 Seed Still Going to lose with this 32nd Ranked defense. Are 3 losses are against 3 Playoff Teams... #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Chase (@TWDSurvivor_) December 14, 2018

This is 2003 all over again, high powered offense with the 31st ranked defense. — Rick McKenna (@RickyMacKS) December 14, 2018

Bad calls happen. But damn, defense couldn't hold a 14 point lead the last 5 minutes, and the offense couldn't muster a 1st down when they needed it most. Get rested up, then get ready for a tough road test at Seattle next week. #Chiefs — Michael Brown (@fan4ever31) December 14, 2018

I honestly can’t believe the officiating in the NFL. I would say the NFL needs to fix it, but it is clear they rig it for views and other things anyway‍♂️ #FireThoseRefs #ChiefsKingdom — Joshua Stokey (@jbstokey) December 14, 2018

Our offense needs to figure out how to get a first down with under 5 minutes left when we’re ahead. We seem to do pretty well when we’re down. That probably pisses me off the most out of this whole game. We could’ve drove down the field and we wouldn’t be 11-3#ChiefsKingdom — Ryan Emmitt (@ksufb_ryebread) December 14, 2018

Final thought for the night. I'm surprised, in a good way, about how many positive tweets I'm seeing about the Chiefs right after a devastating loss. Not often you see that, especially on social media. Well done #ChiefsKingdom — Mike Kellar (@MikeKellarQ104) December 14, 2018

Chiefs. First round wild card home loss. It will happen. — Matthew Goff (@_HisDudeness) December 14, 2018

Let's heal, learn and come back from this. Fans don't leave their team for nothing; great game @Chiefs. I hate the loss but let's go to Seattle and show em what we got. #keepmovingforward — Amber (@AmberDClark11) December 14, 2018

- Penalties

- Secondary

- Bob Sutton



A combination of these 3 things will cost the #Chiefs a Super Bowl run. It's that simple. #ChiefsKingdom — The Revelator (@ajp1128) December 14, 2018

Ahhh the old no reason December Andy Reid loss. How are you, my old friend? @TerezPaylor #ChiefsKingdom — Bryce (@sticksgod) December 14, 2018

ITS ALRIGHT WE GONNA WIN OUT AND GET THIS AFC WEST W! — connor rea (@reaXXVIII) December 14, 2018

That persistant, nagging doubt you have in your gut when you’re a @chiefs fan...#ChiefsKingdom — Jacob ヘ( ^o^)ノ＼(^_^ ) (@jacob1973) December 14, 2018

I'm upset. I'm not giving up on this team, though. I'm all in still. They are going to do the following:



Go to Seattle and WIN



Play Oakland in KC and WIN



And in the playoffs, they will lay it all out and make us proud. #ChiefsKingdom — Ky (@KayWhyEllEee) December 14, 2018