Chiefs fans have a mixed emotions after last-second loss to Chargers

By Pete Grathoff

December 13, 2018 11:16 PM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Ed Zurga AP Photo
The Chiefs now have more than a week to try and get back on track.

But Thursday’s 29-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers has to sting. The Chargers scored a touchdown and got a two-point conversion with 4 seconds to play and kept the Chiefs from clinching the AFC West title.

Chiefs fans had a wide range of emotions after the loss. Some were furious with the defense, others feared the Chiefs were headed for another playoff collapse and a few blamed the officials.

