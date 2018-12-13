Chiefs fans have a mixed emotions after last-second loss to Chargers

The Chiefs now have more than a week to try and get back on track.
But Thursday’s 29-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers has to sting. The Chargers scored a touchdown and got a two-point conversion with 4 seconds to play and kept the Chiefs from clinching the AFC West title.
Chiefs fans had a wide range of emotions after the loss. Some were furious with the defense, others feared the Chiefs were headed for another playoff collapse and a few blamed the officials.
Here is what people were saying:
