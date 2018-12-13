This is the Chargers’ final touchdown that was upheld on review

Officially, the touchdown was upheld by review. And it proved to be a key moment in the Chargers 29-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday night.
Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 4 seconds to play, and there were a couple of things that are sure to upset Chiefs fans.
First, it appeared that Williams may have gotten away with offensive pass interference. But that wasn’t called.
Some fans wondered if Williams had control of the ball and got two feet inbounds. That was upheld by a replay review. The Chargers then got a two-point conversion and won 29-28.
Here is that touchdown that was upheld:
