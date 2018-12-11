For Pete's Sake

These five catches showcase new Royals outfielder Billy Hamilton’s elite skills

By Pete Grathoff

December 11, 2018 03:20 PM

FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Reds’ Billy Hamilton (6) is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of a baseball game, in Chicago. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Kansas City Royals and outfielder Billy Hamilton have agreed to a $5.25 million contract for next season that includes up to $1 million in incentives. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, because the deal was pending a physical. The career .236 hitter’s biggest attribute is his speed — he stole at least 50 bases four straight seasons before dipping to 34 last season.
“Are you kidding me?!?!”

The Cincinnati Reds announcing crew said those words quite a few times this past season while watching Billy Hamilton make great catch after great catch in the outfield.

The Royals on Wednesday signed Hamilton to one-year deal (with a mutual option) less than a day after general manager Dayton Moore emphasized the need to find players who can cover the outfield at Kauffman Stadium.

Hamilton would seem to fit the bill. A quick search on MLB.com yielded a number of outstanding catches that Hamilton made in 2018.

Here are five of the best that showcase Hamilton’s defensive skills.

1. The catch probability on this play was just 2 percent, according to Statcast:

2. Hamilton climbed the wall and made this catch on a ball off the bat of the Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter:

3. Hamilton ran 123 feet and took a hit from Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt:

4. Royals fans may recall this play from this past season:

5. Statcast said this was a five-star catch ... and you can see why:

