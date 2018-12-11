These five catches showcase new Royals outfielder Billy Hamilton’s elite skills

“Are you kidding me?!?!”
The Cincinnati Reds announcing crew said those words quite a few times this past season while watching Billy Hamilton make great catch after great catch in the outfield.
The Royals on Wednesday signed Hamilton to one-year deal (with a mutual option) less than a day after general manager Dayton Moore emphasized the need to find players who can cover the outfield at Kauffman Stadium.
Hamilton would seem to fit the bill. A quick search on MLB.com yielded a number of outstanding catches that Hamilton made in 2018.
Here are five of the best that showcase Hamilton’s defensive skills.
1. The catch probability on this play was just 2 percent, according to Statcast:
2. Hamilton climbed the wall and made this catch on a ball off the bat of the Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter:
3. Hamilton ran 123 feet and took a hit from Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt:
4. Royals fans may recall this play from this past season:
5. Statcast said this was a five-star catch ... and you can see why:
