Royals closing in on deal with Billy Hamilton; Moore says agreement not done

By Sam McDowell

December 10, 2018 11:21 AM

The Kansas City Royals are pursuing free agent outfielder Billy Hamilton, formerly of the Reds. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Royals are inching toward their first move of the winter meetings.

The Associated Press reported Kansas City has agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million contract with center fielder Billy Hamilton after he was non-tendered by the Reds last week. The agreement, according to the AP, which includes up to $1 million in incentives, has not yet been announced and is pending a physical.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore did not confirm the report Monday. He said the Royals are working toward completing a deal with Hamilton, but agreement isn’t done.

In their intent to emphasize speed and defense, the Royals consider Hamilton an everyday center fielder.

Hamilton, 28, possesses some of the best speed in the game, stealing 277 bases since arriving in the big leagues in late 2013. He has 264 steals since the start of 2014, the most in the majors. But he has never been a formidable hitter with a career .245/.298/.333 line. He batted .236 for the Reds in 2018.

Hamilton also rates as an elite defensive center fielder. He finished fifth among all major-league outfielders in outs recorded above average, according to Statcast. His speed would be a desirable fit in spacious Kauffman Stadium.

If the contract agreement becomes official, Hamilton would slide into a center field mix that includes Brian Goodwin and Brett Phillips, two players the Royals acquired during the 2018 season.

The MLB winter meetings, which opened Monday morning, run through Thursday in Las Vegas.

