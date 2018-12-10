Chiefs fan slept through end of Ravens game. To be fair, she’s only 10 months old

Nap time > overtime football games.

That’s the priority of things when you’re a 10-month-old. What’s impressive is that Riley Dodson managed to sleep at all as Chiefs fans roared on the final play of Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

That is the loudest stadium in the world, of course, but Riley didn’t seem bothered by the noise. That’s because she was snuggling with her father, Paul Dodson.

It made for a cute moment in what was a wild game. You can see it in the video above.