EA Sports is dropping Kareem Hunt from its Madden 19 video game

If you have Kareem Hunt on you Madden Ultimate Team, expect to see a replacement player in the near future.
EA Sports told TMZ that Hunt was being removed from its popular Madden video game in the wake of a video that surfaced Friday showing Hunt kick and push a woman during an incident in February.
The Chiefs released Hunt on Friday and he cleared waivers on Monday, meaning he is a free agent.
“We are in the process of removing Kareem Hunt from the Madden NFL 19 roster, Madden Overdrive and Madden Ultimate Team,” an EA Sports representative told TMZ Sports, which published the surveillance video of the incident.
“Any of our players who currently have Hunt on their Ultimate Team will receive a replacement generic player with identical stats.”
There is precedent for this.
The Washington Post noted that EA Sports dropped former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice from Madden 15 after video surfaced of him punching his then-fiancee, and former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was dropped from Madden after murder charges were filed against him in 2013.
