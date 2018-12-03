Kareem Hunt goes unclaimed by other NFL teams following release by Chiefs

Kareem Hunt is a free agent.

After being released by the Chiefs on Friday following TMZ’s publication of a video showing Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a February assault, Hunt officially cleared waivers Monday afternoon.

As a free agent, Hunt is no longer on the Commissioner Exempt list. But if he’s signed by a team in the near future, he’ll revert back to the list, which prevents him from playing, practicing or attending games. Only the league can remove him from the list.

Also Monday, details of another assault linked to Hunt emerged. A 38-year-old Gladstone man, according to a police report, said Hunt was among a group who kicked him at Mosaic nightclub in Kansas City’s Power & Light District in January. The man said he was knocked unconscious and was treated at a hospital for a broken nose and rib.

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns and GM John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt during his tenure with the Chiefs, hadn’t ruled out submitting a waiver claim, according to a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

But neither the Browns nor any of the league’s 30 other teams ended up submitting a waiver claim.

In a new statement released Sunday, the NFL said it is continuing to investigate the February incident and the investigation will include the video.

“The NFL’s ongoing investigation will include further attempts to speak to the complaintants involved in the incident,” read a statement from the NFL. “It will include a review of the new information that was made public on Friday — which was not available to the NFL previously — as well as further conversations with all parties involved in the incident.”

In a Monday afternoon teleconference, coach Andy Reid said he agreed with the decision to release Hunt on Friday.

“I don’t think anybody necessarily wins in this situation,” Reid said. “I’m hoping and would like Kareem to get help along obviously with everybody that was involved with it. It’s a tough deal. It’s not a win-win situation for anybody, the young lady included.

“My prayers are that everybody involved gets help. Most of all, we’re all in this fraternity of this earth life and we’re all living together. My primary objective always is to try to make sure everybody ends up a better person. n and we can all live together with some kind of continuity and peace.”

