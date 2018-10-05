A Kansas City Zoo giraffe gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Sept. 30, the zoo announced this week. The public can see the new baby giraffe bonding with his mother on the zoo’s YouTube livestream.
Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund wants Kansas City zoo to name baby giraffe after him

By Pete Grathoff

October 05, 2018 10:26 AM

The Kansas City zoo welcomed a baby boy on Sunday: a giraffe and he already stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy saw a photo of the new kid and immediately had a thought: that giraffe looks like fellow pitcher Eric Skoglund.

Duffy tweeted using Skoglund’s Twitter handle: “Guys this is @LBsTheZone.”

For the moment, however, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Skoglund is much bigger than the baby. Ditto for Duffy, who is 6-3 and 205 pounds.

Still, Skoglund knew Duffy’s tweet was all in good fun and responded: “Can we name him eric though? Like for real”

Here is the fun exchange:

By the way, the zoo has a Giraffe Cam, and I’m just gonna call that baby Eric:

