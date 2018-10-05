Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund wants Kansas City zoo to name baby giraffe after him

The Kansas City zoo welcomed a baby boy on Sunday: a giraffe and he already stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Royals pitcher Danny Duffy saw a photo of the new kid and immediately had a thought: that giraffe looks like fellow pitcher Eric Skoglund.
Duffy tweeted using Skoglund’s Twitter handle: “Guys this is @LBsTheZone.”
For the moment, however, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Skoglund is much bigger than the baby. Ditto for Duffy, who is 6-3 and 205 pounds.
Still, Skoglund knew Duffy’s tweet was all in good fun and responded: “Can we name him eric though? Like for real”
Here is the fun exchange:
By the way, the zoo has a Giraffe Cam, and I’m just gonna call that baby Eric:
