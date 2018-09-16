Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws six touchdowns in 42-37 win over Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued delivering touchdown passes again this week during Sunday's September 16, 2018 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Chiefs won, 42-37.
Patrick Mahomes memes come out after his six-touchdown game for Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

September 16, 2018 03:25 PM

How good was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Sunday’s 42-37 win at Pittsburgh?

Mahomes had more touchdown passes (six) than incompletions (five). Mahomes had his six TD throws by early in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs set a team record for their most points scored against the Steelers (the previous record was 41).

In his first two games this season, Mahomes has thrown 10 touchdown passes, which is the most in NFL history.

That led to a bunch of Mahomes memes. Take a look at these:



Here are a few more fun creations:

