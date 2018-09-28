Here is what Salvador Perez’s game-winning hit looked like from next to Royals dugout

Salvador Perez doesn’t need a Salvy Splash to send Royals fans happy. He sometimes gets it done with his bat.
That was the case Thursday when Perez’s single in the 10th inning scored Adalberto Mondesi with the winning run as the Royals beat the Indians 2-1.
The Royals’ record is 57-102 and they are locked into last place in the American League Central, so it’s been a disappointing season. However, the Royals have won 20 of their last 32 games and are at least ending on a high note.
On Thursday night, the Royals were fired up about knocking off the division-leading Indians.
When Perez produced the game-winning hit, his teammates sprinted to the field as you can see in this video, which was shot next to the dugout:
Here is a more traditional look at the hit:
