Salvador Perez, Royals get walk-off win, avoid worst year in franchise history

One of the worst seasons in the Royals’ 50-year history will draw to a close Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, a conclusion that comes in an official capacity. Unofficially, the season was doomed long ago, way back in April, after the Royals lost 21 of their first 28 games.
After a 2-1 walk-off win against visiting Cleveland on Thursday in 10 innings, the Royals are certain to prevent tying the worst season in franchise history, when they lost 106 games in 2005. Salvador Perez sealed that with a two-out base hit to left field in the 10th, scoring Adalberto Mondesi, who had reached on a walk and then stole a pair of bases.
The most they can lose now is 105 games. Either way, they’ve already reached the century mark for the fifth time.
But a late-season surge — the Royals are 20-12 in their last 32 games — has provided a new perspective. At least inside the clubhouse.
A walk-off Thursday prolonged it.
“When you look at our record, I feel very strange because ... I don’t feel like we’re a bad team,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I’ve been on teams that were really, really bad teams, and we didn’t lose 100 games. I look at our record and see 102 losses, but inside of me, not for a second do I think this is a bad team.”
In the ensuing 57 seconds, Yost rattled off a series of supporting reasons in the form of names. He mentioned the veterans — Perez, Alex Gordon and Whit Merrifield, who extended his season-best hitting streak to 17 games Thursday and stole his league-leading 42nd base. And then the young rookies, whose combination of speed and power have sparked the September about-face.
Perez was the final hero on Thursday, shooting a single into left field.
“It’s different (in the clubhouse). Lot of young guys here learning how to compete,” Perez said. “I think we’ll be better next year.”
Mondesi set up the game-winner, drawing a full-count walk before stealing second and then third base. He cruised home on Perez’s second walk-off hit of the season. Perez held his arm in the air as he jogged to first base.
The full arsenal of Mondesi’s tools were on display once more. He popped a 381-foot home run into the home bullpen past right field, tying the game at 1-1 in the third. And in the eighth, he made a defensive play to preserve the tie, moving to his right and making a strong-armed throw from the hole.
“His patience was fantastic in that last at-bat,” Yost said. “You kept thinking, OK, if (he) gets on, the chances of us winning this ballgame are gonna be great, even with two outs, because you know he’s going to put himself in scoring position and we’re just a hit away.”
As for the defensive gem, Yost added, “That is a play in that situation that very few shortstops are gonna make because it does require such athleticism, such range and such arm strength.”
Mondesi has played a leading role in the Royals having the opportunity to make September their first winning month of 2018. They are 13-11 this month.
Right-handed pitcher Glenn Sparkman has not, but he had his best stuff Thursday, when he was offered his first start in a month.
Sparkman completed his longest outing of the season — five innings — on 78 pitches. He allowed five hits, the only damage a first-inning run that was self-inflicted. After Francisco Lindor led off the game with a single, Sparkman threw the ball away on a pickoff to advance Lindor to second and then balked him to third base. Lindor scored on a sacrifice fly.
Ben Lively, Kevin McCarthy, Wily Peralta and Jason Hammel put together five scoreless innings in relief. Hammel (4-14) was credited with the win.
“Here this last six weeks, our pitching has really been fantastic,” Yost said.
Royals 2, Indians 1
Cleveland
|AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Lindor ss
4
1
1
0
1
0
.279
Allen cf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.249
Ramirez 2b
3
0
0
1
1
0
.272
Donaldson dh
4
0
3
0
0
0
.243
Davis pr-dh
1
0
0
0
0
0
.228
Cabrera rf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.279
Barnes pr-rf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Diaz 1b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.306
Gomes c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.264
Guyer lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.206
Rosales 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.133
Totals
|38
1
10
1
2
5
Kansas City
|AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
5
0
2
0
0
0
.304
Mondesi ss
4
2
1
1
1
2
.284
Gordon lf
4
0
0
0
1
1
.244
Perez dh
5
0
1
1
0
0
.235
O’Hearn 1b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.270
Dozier 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.226
Goodwin cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.238
Gallagher c
2
0
1
0
0
1
.220
Herrera pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.232
Viloria c
1
0
0
0
0
1
.158
Phillips rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.189
Bonifacio ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.226
Totals
|37
2
8
2
2
9
Cleveland
100
000
000
0
—
1
10
0
Kansas City
001
000
000
1
—
2
8
1
Two outs when winning run scored. E—O’Hearn (4). LOB—Cleveland 10, Kansas City 9. 2B—Cabrera (17), Diaz (4), Goodwin (5). HR—Mondesi (13), off Tomlin. RBIs—Ramirez (105), Mondesi (34), Perez (79). SB—Allen 2 (21), Ramirez (34), Merrifield (42), Mondesi 2 (30). CS—Lindor (10). SF—Ramirez.
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Tomlin
4<AF>2/3
4
1
1
0
5
6.14
Miller
1<AF>1/3
1
0
0
0
0
3.24
Otero
1
2
0
0
0
1
5.25
Edwards
1<AF>1/3
0
0
0
0
1
3.12
Olson
<AF>2/3
0
0
0
0
2
4.94
Ramirez, L, 0-3
<AF>2/3
1
1
1
2
0
4.54
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Sparkman
5
5
1
1
0
2
4.46
Lively
2
2
0
0
1
0
6.04
McCarthy
1
2
0
0
0
1
3.21
Peralta
1
0
0
0
0
1
3.78
Hammel, W, 4-14
1
1
0
0
1
1
6.02
Inherited runners-scored—Miller 2-0. HBP—Tomlin (Gallagher). T—3:08. A—19,262 (37,903).
Comments