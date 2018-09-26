Chiefs’ Andy Reid compares Patrick Mahomes to Brett Favre while talking to ... Favre

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was a guest on Brett Favre’s SiriusXM show on Tuesday and their conversation turned to, you guessed it, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Most people know that Reid was an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers when Favre was the quarterback. But their history goes back farther than that.
Reid was the offensive-line coach at Texas-El Paso in the 1980s (under Bob Stull who would later go to Mizzou) and the Miners faced Southern Mississippi in the 1988 Independence Bowl. The quarterback for the Golden Eagles? It was a “young pup” named Brett Favre.
When Reid first watched Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, he was reminded of that bowl game from 30 years ago.
“I saw Brett when he was young and running around and doing like these kind of things,” Reid said. “Then I turn on this tape and I see this kid from Texas Tech running around and doing these things, and you can’t coach that. I mean, that’s just the love of the game and both you and Patrick play like you’re playing in the backyard. Like you just go ‘OK, we’re going to line up and the coach is going to give me this but you know what, if that’s not there we’re just going to kind of make it happen.’ And so those similarities are so unique.
“You’ve already done it, I mean you’re the Hall of Famer. He’s just beginning his career here, but it’s fun to be around. He loves the game like you love the game, and that’s the part that I might appreciate the most. As a coach, you know this, every call isn’t going to be the perfect call, sometimes the quarterback’s just got to be able to make it happen and get everybody out of trouble. ... He has that ability right now to be able to do that. He’s got a ton, a ton of room to grow and, again, he’s just starting here so there’s going to be some hiccups on the way, but it’s that approach to the game that you appreciate.”
Favre then talked about the 4-yard touchdown pass Mahomes threw to Chris Conley that showed off Mahomes’ freelance abilities. Favre joked that the play was run exactly as designed.
“I put my shorts on and demonstrated that little move for him,” Reid said. “No, listen, those are the things I’m talking about. Those are the ones that are different.”
Here is the clip of their chat:
