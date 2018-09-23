Screenshot of Chiefs Twitter video
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes somehow turned a big sack into a TD pass on this play

By Pete Grathoff

September 23, 2018 01:13 PM

Another week, another incredible highlight for the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This goes in the book as a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Chris Conley in Sunday’s game against San Francisco, but that doesn’t come close to telling the whole story.

At one point, it seemed that Mahomes might be taken down for a 20-yard sack. He escaped, stumbled a bit, then found some space and threw a dart to Conley for a touchdown.

It had to be disheartening for the 49ers, while Chiefs fans were thrilled as Arrowhead Stadium roared.

Take a look:

