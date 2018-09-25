Former NFL quarterback: opposing teams ‘don’t know what to do’ with Chiefs offense

Most of the attention following the Chiefs’ 38-27 win over the 49ers was (deservedly) on Patrick Mahomes’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley.
However, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky was on ESPN’s “Get Up” show on Monday and he raved about the next touchdown pass Mahomes threw in that game: a 13-yard score to a wide-open Demetrius Harris.
Orlovsky noted, “Guys don’t get wide open in the NFL by accident.” He then broke down how Chiefs coach Andy Reid attacked the 49ers defense with the personnel on the field, where they were placed in the formation and how Mahomes fooled the safety.
“That’s sick,” Orlovsky said to host Laura Rutledge. “Not only design but execution by Pat Mahomes. It goes back to this Laura, he’s not just a thrower, he’s playing quarterback. And they’ve got way too many weapons. With his talent, this team right now is indefensible, because as a coordinator, you don’t know what to do.”
Orlovsky shared the clip on Twitter:
Comments