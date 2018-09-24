Even among Royals’ Alex Gordon’s many great defensive plays, this catch stands out

A sixth Gold Glove award seems likely for Royals left fielder Alex Gordon once the 2018 season ends.
Gordon’s defensive numbers are far superior to any other American League left fielder, and he continues to make impressive defensive plays.
Particularly in Detroit.
A year ago, Gordon robbed the Tigers’ Mikie Mahtook of a home run that stunned Mahtook. On Sunday, Gordon somehow made a sliding catch on a sinking liner off the bat of outfielder Victor Reyes to end the seventh inning.
That led Fox Sports Kansas City’s Rex Hudler said: “No way.”
Way.
Even though Gordon’s defensive prowess is well established, this play stands out in my mind as he somehow got his glove on that ball when it seemed about to hit the ground.
